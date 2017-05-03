UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 SPAR NORD BANK A/S:
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 393 MILLION VERSUS DKK 396 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 2 MILLION VERSUS DKK 55 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 398 MILLION VERSUS DKK 204 MILLION YEAR AGO
* LOAN IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ARE STILL EXPECTED TO BE LOWER THAN IN 2016
* OUTLOOK FOR REST OF 2017, FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR CORE EARNINGS BEFORE IMPAIRMENT OF DKK 1.1-1.2 BILLION IS MAINTAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement