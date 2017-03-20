BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
March 20 Sparebank 1 Nord-Norge:
* Successful issuance of Tier 1 and Tier 2 bond
* Issued perpetual Tier 1 bond of 350 million Norwegian crowns ($41.3 million) with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 3.30 percentage points
* Tier 1 bond has call option after 5 years, April 4, 2022
* Also issued Tier 2 bond of 500 million crowns with floating rate coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR + 1.54 percentage points
* Credit card charge-off rate 2.50 percent in May versus 2.60 percent in April - SEC filing
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.