May 2 SPAREBANK 1 SR BANK ASA

* SPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK ASA - T2 NEW ISSUE

* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE

* SIZE OF LOAN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE NOK 300-500 MILLION