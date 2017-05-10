BRIEF-Target Capital appoints Rick Skauge interim president
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
May 10 SPAREBANKEN OST:
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME NOK 132.2 MILLION VERSUS NOK 136.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES NOK 1.3 MILLION VERSUS REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES NOK 2.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INCOME NOK 78.0 MILLION VERSUS NOK 67.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017