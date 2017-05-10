BRIEF-IMF Bentham says it will cease funding of shareholder class action against Spotless Group
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"
May 10 Sparekassen Sjaelland:
* Q1 NET PROFIT DKK 74.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 61.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET INTEREST AND FEES INCOME DKK 252.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 244.0 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 10.8 MILLION VERSUS DKK 38.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK FOR 2017 CORE EARNINGS OF DKK 290-330 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unaudited forecast profit before income tax, from continuing operations, is expected to increase by 21 - 26%, for year ending 30 June 2017
SYDNEY, June 20 A credit ratings downgrade of Australia's biggest banks by Moody's Investor Service is not expected to raise their funding costs because the new rating is in line with other ratings agencies, Deutsche Bank analysts said.