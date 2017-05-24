BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 Spark Energy Inc
* Spark energy, inc. Announces share buyback program
* Spark energy inc - has authorized a share buyback program of up to $50 million of spark class a common stock
* Spark energy - intends to fund program through available cash balances and its subordinated credit facility, as well as future operating cash flows
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.