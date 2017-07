July 21 (Reuters) - Spark Energy Inc

* Co entered into an at--market issuance sales agreement with FBR Capital Markets & Co as sales agent - SEC filing

* Co may sell co's 8.75 pct series a fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock

* ATM agreement having an aggregate offering price of up to $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: