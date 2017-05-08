UPDATE 1-Britain's Liberty House submits revised bid for Australia's Arrium
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
May 8 Spark Energy Inc:
* Spark Energy Inc - Spark is maintaining 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance in range of $110.0 to $120.0 million
* Spark Energy Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results and announces verde energy acquisition
* Spark Energy - entered purchase and sale agreement for acquisition of Verde, which operates in eight states selling 100pct renewable electricity products
* Spark Energy Inc - spark will pay cash of $45 million at deal closing and installment payments totaling $20 million over 18 months
* Spark Energy Inc - expects to fund verde acquisition using combination of cash on hand along with additional borrowings under Spark's credit facilities
* Spark Energy Inc - qtrly total revenues $194.3 million versus $110.5 million
* Spark Energy Inc - qtrly net income $11.4 million versus $15.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $146.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
JERUSALEM, June 19 European self-driving car company Vedecom Tech and Israel's Karamba Security said on Monday they are partnering in developing fully autonomous cars that will be deployed for limited use in certain European cities within the coming year.