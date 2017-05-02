BRIEF-Intel says Israel restrictive trade practices law approves proposed Mobileye deal
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
May 2 Spark Networks Inc
* Spark Networks and Affinitas GmbH have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger - SEC filing
* On projected 2018 basis, combined co expected to generate between $118 - $122 million in revenue, between $18 - $22 million in adjusted ebitda
* EliteSingles shareholders will own approximately 75% of combined company and spark shareholders will own approximately 25%
* New public entity is expected to be listed on nyse market exchange through an american depositary receipt
* Transaction has been approved by spark's board of directors
* Combined company will be organized as a european company
* Combined company will be named spark networks se and will be headquartered in Berlin, Germany
* Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO, EliteSingles, will serve as CEO and Robert O'Hare, Spark's CFO, will continue in that role with combined co
* Michael Schrezenmaier, managing director of EliteSingles, will become chief operating officer of combined co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
