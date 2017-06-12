BRIEF-Neo Telemedia says Tao Wei been appointed as an executive director
* Tao Wei and Zhang Bo have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 13 Spark New Zealand Ltd-
* Spark NZ acquires marketing automation provider Ubiquity
* Signed a conditional agreement to acquire marketing automation provider Ubiquity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tao Wei and Zhang Bo have been appointed as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd:
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 4