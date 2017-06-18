BRIEF-India's Infosys chairman says re-evaluating long-term goals
* Chairman says there would be net additions in hiring in future, although at a slower pace
June 19 Spark New Zealand Ltd
* SparkNZ planning to take on direct management of all stores
* Is in process of moving 26 retail stores around New Zealand from management by dealer partners leading Edge & Orb to direct management by Spark
* "There are no plans to close stores" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 24 A prominent Brexit campaigner and leading member of Britain's government has scolded a BBC presenter for showing a lack of patriotism when asked why the country was in such political turmoil.
PARIS, June 24 French journalist Veronique Robert has died in Paris after being wounded in an explosion in Mosul earlier this week, her employer France Televisions said in a statement on Saturday.