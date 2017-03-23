BRIEF-Synopsys says Toshiba deployed co's VC Formal solution
* Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution
March 23 Spark New Zealand Ltd
* Spark NZ responds to Teamtalk target company statement
* "We believe valuation lacks real world credibility"
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.