BRIEF-Reworld Media issues 2,683,619 new ordinary shares - Euronext
* REWORLD MEDIA SA ISSUES 2,683,619 NEW ORDINARY SHARES, WHICH WILL BE LISTED ON ALTERNEXT PARIS MARKET AS OF 20/06/2017
March 23 Spark New Zealand Ltd
* Directors of Teamtalk Limited unanimously recommend that Teamtalk shareholders reject Sparks offer of 80 cents per share
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
* ANNA AVERUD NEW CHAIRPERSON