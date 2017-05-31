BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS
May 31 Spark New Zealand Ltd:
* Spark New Zealand completes sale of surplus property
* has completed sale of surplus property in Mayoral Drive, Auckland for NZ$27.0mln
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.
* MAY PRELIM. REVENUE ABOUT $92 MILLION, UP 22% YOY