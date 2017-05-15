BRIEF-Beijing BDStar Navigation's owner to cut stake in the company in 6 months
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
May 15 Spark New Zealand Ltd:
* Zero Commission NZ Limited unsolicited offer
* Advises that Zero Commission NZ Ltd has notified its intention to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with an unsolicited offer
* Zero Commission NZ intends to write to certain Spark New Zealand shareholders with unsolicited offer to buy their shares at $3.54/share
* Zero's offer is 6 pct lower than closing price on May 12
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its owner plans to unload up to 4.0 percent stake in the company within six months
COPENHAGEN, June 19 The top firms in California's Silicon Valley carry more weight on the global stage than many countries, which makes building diplomatic relations with them increasingly important, the world's first national technology ambassador said.
* The total contract value of the project is 10.2 million rgt