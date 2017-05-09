BRIEF-Widepoint, units enters into a loan and security agreement With Access National Bank
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank
May 9 Spark Therapeutics Inc:
* Spark therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results and recent business progress
* Q1 loss per share $1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.26 -- thomson reuters I/B/E/S
* Spark Therapeutics Inc - plan to provide an initial update on phase 1/2 trial for SPK-8011 in hemophilia a in July or August 2017
* Qtrly revenues $ 1.27 million versus $ 1.29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Monday that an internal investigation uncovered $2 million in improper transfers of company funds by Chairman Kazuo Okada, a disclosure that followed its claim earlier this month of an improper $17 million loan that benefited Okada.
* Seacor announces adjustment to the conversion rate of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2027 and its 3.00% convertible senior notes due 2028