BRIEF-Balder wins land allocation agreement in Uppsala
BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA
March 30 Sparta AG:
* FY net profit of 5.6 million euros (previous year: 10.2 million euros)
Sees average five-year yield of the years 2013 to 2017 to be significantly below the value of the last five years (2012 to 2016)
You Defeng has tendered his resignation as an executive director and chief financial officer
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd: