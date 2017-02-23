Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Feb 23 Spartan Motors Inc
* Spartan Motors delivers strong fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.30 to $0.36
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $615 million to $685 million
* Q4 revenue $145.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $138.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.