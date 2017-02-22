UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 SpartanNash Co:
* SpartanNash announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.34 from continuing operations
* Q4 sales $1.83 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.84 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SpartanNash co - for fiscal 2017, company expects to see growth in year-over-year sales in food distribution segment
* SpartanNash co - expect net long-term debt to adjusted ebitda ratio to be under 2.5 times by year end, excluding any new M&A activity
* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $2.26 to $2.35, excluding items
* SpartanNash Co - anticipates FY 2017 reported earnings from continuing operations will be in range of approximately $2.10 to $2.19 per diluted share
* SpartanNash Co - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, company anticipates earnings to be flat to slightly below prior year
* SpartanNash Co - company expects capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 to be in range of $70.0 million to $72.0 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources