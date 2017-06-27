UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 Spartannash Co
* Spartannash says on June 23, Christopher p. Meyers notified co that he is resigning as chief financial officer, to be effective july 14 - sec filing
* Spartannash - on June 26, board appointed Thomas a. Van hall to serve as chief financial officer on an interim basis while a search is conducted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources