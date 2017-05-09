BRIEF-Element Lifestyle announces $6 mln convertible debenture private placement financing
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
May 9 Sparton Corp
* Sparton Corporation reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $97 million to $101 million
* Q3 sales $95.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share $0.04
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.00, revenue view $409.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $110.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Element Lifestyle Retirement announces $6 million convertible debenture private placement financing
* PHH Corporation commences tender offers and consent solicitations for any and all of its 7.375% senior notes due 2019 and 6.375% senior notes due 2021
* Agilysys Inc - Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys's interim CFO since November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: