March 23 Spear REIT Ltd:

* Spear Holdco has entered into agreement to subscribe for and acquire 100% of share capital of Blend Property 15 Proprietary Ltd from Blend Property 17 Proprietary Limited and Platinum Hospitality Corporation Proprietary

* Consideration for acquisition is an effective amount of R298,000,000 , plus or minus any working capital adjustments