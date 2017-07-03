July 3 Spear Reit Ltd:

* Says completed private placement to raise 182.5 million rand, by way of vendor consideration placement

* Says total of 19,220,191 new shares will be issued at a price of 9.50 rand per share

* Consideration raised will be used to repay debt incurred in previous acquisitions and to fund acquisitions that have or are being concluded