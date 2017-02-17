AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Spectra Energy Corp :
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly ongoing net income from controlling interests was $202 million, or $0.29 diluted earnings per share
* Q4 operating revenues $1,298 million versus. $1,316 million last year
* Spectra Energy Partners Q4 operating revenue $ 663 million versus $634 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.