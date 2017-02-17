AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy partners reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.70
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirmed quarterly penny-and-a-quarter distribution increases through 2017
* Construction on Sabal trail continues to progress, and project remains on track to be in-service during first half of 2017
* Step project continues to target in-service in second half of 2018.
* Stratton ridge project remains on schedule for in-service in first half of 2019
* Qtrly operating revenues $663 million versus $634 million
* Q4 revenue view $690.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.