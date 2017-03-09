March 9 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 announces financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016

* Revenue for Q4 2016 was approximately $2.5 million, representing an increase of 135% over prior quarter

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - company begins 2017 with "record high" shippable order backlog