BRIEF-Goldmoney reports 2017 consolidated revenue of $523.8 mln
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 Spectranetics Corp:
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* Spectranetics Corp - B. Kristine Johnson has been elected as new chairperson of board of directors
* Spectranetics Corp - Johnson succeeds R. John Fletcher, will continue to serve on board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal