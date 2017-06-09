GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
June 9 Spectranetics Corp:
* Spectranetics announces $140 million debt refinancing
* Spectranetics Corp - amended credit facility consists of a $90 million term loan and a $50 million revolving line of credit
* Spectranetics - amended credit facility replaces previous $60 million term loan and $50 million line of credit
* Spectranetics - maturity of term loan and revolving credit facilities was extended from December 2020 to March 2021
* Spectranetics - interest-only period on term loan was extended through June 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities