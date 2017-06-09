June 9 Spectranetics Corp:

* Spectranetics announces $140 million debt refinancing

* Spectranetics Corp - amended credit facility consists of a $90 million term loan and a $50 million revolving line of credit

* Spectranetics - amended credit facility replaces previous $60 million term loan and $50 million line of credit

* Spectranetics - maturity of term loan and revolving credit facilities was extended from December 2020 to March 2021

* Spectranetics - interest-only period on term loan was extended through June 2019