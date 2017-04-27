BRIEF-AIG to redeem 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045
* AIG - will redeem all of its outstanding 4.90pct callable notes due July 17, 2045 on July 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Spectranetics Corp
* Spectranetics reports first quarter 2017 revenue of $69.7 million
* Q1 revenue rose 11 percent to $69.7 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $68.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $293 million to $306 million
* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $1.31 to $1.43
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $-1.18, revenue view $300.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, June 15 Takata Corp , the Japanese company facing billions in liabilities stemming from its defective air bag inflators, is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a deal for financial backing from U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, sources said on Thursday.
* Caseys General Stores Inc - entered into note purchase agreement relating to issuance of $400 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tsitbM) Further company coverage: