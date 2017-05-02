May 2 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:
* Spectrum Brands Holdings reports fiscal 2017 second
quarter results, expects solid second half growth
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.19
* Q2 earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 sales $1.17 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 adjusted
free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590
million
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fiscal 2017 reported net
sales to grow above category rates for most categories
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital
expenditures are expected to be in range of $110 million to $120
million
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.26, revenue view $1.22
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.91, revenue view $5.12
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: