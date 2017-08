BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals announces ‍enrollment in Rolontis phase 3 advance pivotal study​

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍enrollment with 405 patients randomized in rolontis phase 3 advance pivotal study​

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍plans to announce topline data in q1 2018 and file a biologics license application (bla) next year​

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍company is enrolling patients in an additional international phase 3 study (recover)​

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍additional international Phase 3 study (recover) is expected to complete enrollment in q1 2018​

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍recover study will include sites in U.S. and Europe​