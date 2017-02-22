BRIEF-Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign effective June 30
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
Feb 22 Spero Global Co Ltd :
* Says it lowered conversion price of 26th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to 2,474 won/share from 3,533 won/share, effective Feb. 22
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mPmMEV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Insignia Systems says Mark Cherrey informed intention to resign all positions with co, including as director of finance and controller, effective June 30
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07