March 20 Spero Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 27th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 5 billion won

* Says a 100 percent conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,177 won/share

* Says annual coupon rate is 9 percent and yield to maturity is 9 percent, and conversion period from March 21, 2018 to March 21, 2020

