BRIEF-Hongli Zhihui Group receives patents
* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410273652.2), for combined cutter and separable cutting method of ceramic substrate LED
March 21 Spero Global Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 28th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 1 billon won in proceeds for operations
* Maturity date is March 21, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 3 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 2,370 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Mq63jm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410273652.2), for combined cutter and separable cutting method of ceramic substrate LED
ZURICH, June 16 A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD, BOGDAN MICHALAK, SOLD HIS ENTIRE 27.11 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY