BRIEF-Leidos says awarded prime position on Strategic Partners Acquisition Readiness Contract by CMS
* Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services awards Leidos spot on strategic partners acquisition readiness contract
May 30 Spero Global Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment
* Maturity date is May 25, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 3,725 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0Cluzn

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - announced strategic cooperation with Driscoll's and Chicken of Sea to bring U.S. Food products to China
* CACI International Inc sees fiscal year 2018 organic revenue growth projected to be 2.6 percent at mid-point of guidance ranges