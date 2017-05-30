May 30 Spero Global Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 7 billion won in proceeds for investment

* Maturity date is May 25, 2020, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 2 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,725 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/0Cluzn

