BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
March 24 Sphere 3D Corp:
* Sphere 3D announces registered direct equity offering and concurrent private placement
* Has entered into securities purchase agreements with institutional investors to purchase 20.5 million shares of co for $0.22/share
* Intends to use proceeds from offering for general corporate and working capital purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* OPPENHEIMER ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES OFFERING
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.