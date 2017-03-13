BRIEF-Royal Gold Inc says Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors
* Royal Gold Inc - on June 15, 2017, Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors of Royal Gold Inc effective June 30, 2017
March 13 Sphere 3D Corp
* Sphere 3D provides corporate update
* Sphere 3D Corp - net revenue for Q4 of 2016 is anticipated to be approximately $18.7 million
* Sphere 3D Corp - there has been a global headcount reduction of approximately 120 people from December 2014 through DECEMBER 2016
* Sphere 3D Corp - additional reductions took place in Feb 2017 to eliminate redundancies from acquisition of HVE connexions and unified connexions
* Sphere 3D Corp - company is actively seeking additional directors for its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Gold Inc - on June 15, 2017, Gordon J. Bogden tendered his resignation from board of directors of Royal Gold Inc effective June 30, 2017
(Adds details on dollar, euro, sterling contracts, table, analyst comment, byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 16 Speculators slashed net long positions on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid to $6.48 billion in the week ended June 13, from $8.0 billion the previous w
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.