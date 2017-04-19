BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
April 19 Spherix Inc:
* Spherix announces economic interest acquired in new patent portfolio
* Spherix Inc - announced that it has acquired an economic interest in a new patent portfolio that is largely unlicensed to any third party
* Spherix Inc - newly acquired portfolio consists of approximately 112 patents and is largely unlicensed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 15 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is recalling 297,000 older minivans in North America because of a wiring problem that can lead to inadvertent air bag deployments, the company said on Thursday.
June 15 U.S. steel-maker Nucor Corp said on Thursday it expects second-quarter earnings per share to decrease from the preceding quarter, partly due to weak demand in its steel mills business.