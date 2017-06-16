Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 16 SPI Energy Co Ltd
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces substitution listing plan
* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares
* Subsequent to termination date, Nasdaq may suspend trading of co's ADSs until such time as substitution listing shall taken effect
* Upon effectiveness of substitution listing, ordinary shares represented by ADSs will trade on Nasdaq under symbol of "SPI"
* Discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares of co for trading in substitution for ADSs, each representing 10 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)