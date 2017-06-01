BRIEF-Mediagrif acquires Orckestra Inc.
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions
June 1 SPI Energy Co Ltd
* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces agreement with Capital Stage AG to sell UK solar project
* SPI Energy Co Ltd says co's unit SPI China(HK)Limited entered agreement to sell entire issued share capital of todderstaffe solar limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Sees disposal loss of up to $700 million related to Peugeot S.A. deal based on current foreign currency exchange rates-SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ttzzGV) Further company coverage: