GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as techs extend selloff; dollar gains
* Dollar hits June high after data backs continued Fed tightening
April 24 Spi Energy Co Ltd
* Signs share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc participating in Tiger Global Sp
* Entered into share purchase agreement with Tiger Capital Fund Spc which has agreed to purchase 80 million ordinary shares of company
* Has agreed to sell 80 million ordinary shares of company, at an aggregate purchase price of US$5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.