May 22 Spiffx Ab:

* SPIFFX STRIKE STRATEGIC UK DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH ECLECTIC MEDIA NETWORK

* ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC DEAL WITH ECLECTIC MEDIA NETWORK TO GAIN DISTRIBUTION OF ITS SPORT RANDOM GAMES IN UK MARKET

* DEAL MEAN THAT SPIFFX WILL INTEGRATE ITS CONSUMER PRODUCTS, TAKE5LIVE AND OTHER SPORT RANDOM GAMES, ON ECLECTIC MEDIA NETWORKS TECHNICAL PLATFORM

* TECHNICAL INTEGRATION WORK STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND MUTUAL TARGET IS TO HAVE A NUMBER OF OPERATORS LAUNCHED AND LIVE ALREADY DURING Q3 THIS YEAR