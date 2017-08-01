FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 earnings per share $0.22
August 1, 2017 / 9:32 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Spin Master Q2 earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Spin Master Corp

* Spin Master reports very strong Q2 2017 financial results

* Spin Master Corp qtrly revenue of US$276.7 million increased 54.2% from US$179.4 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $224.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spin Master Corp - for full year 2017, organic gross product sales now expected to grow in mid 20% range

* Spin Master Corp - full year 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins are expected to increase compared with prior guidance

* Spin Master Corp - adjusted EBITDA margins in 2017 are now expected to increase by approximately 100 basis points over 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

