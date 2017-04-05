BRIEF-Biotron updates on Bit225 Phase 2 HIV-1 clinical trial
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
April 5 Spinway SA:
* Signature of a distribution agreement in Australia 1st Mont-Blanc implants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Asx alert-bit225 phase 2 hiv-1 clinical trial update-bit.ax
* Agreed with Andrew Shine (CEO), that his notice period will now be effective 30th June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jiang Tianfan resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: