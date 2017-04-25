April 25 Spir Communication SA:

* FY revenue EUR 76.0 million ($82.79 million) versus pro forma IFRS revenue EUR 90.0 million year ago

* FY reccuring operating profit of EUR 0.4 million versus profit of EUR 7.1 million year ago

* FY net loss of EUR 27.1 million versus pro forma IFRS loss of EUR 62.2 million year ago

* Received offer from Axel Springer Group for purchase of 100 pct of Concept Multimedia shares on basis of cash-free/debt-free business value of EUR 105 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)