April 3 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc:
* Acquisition of Gestra for eur 186 million (£160 million)
* Signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to
acquire Gestra AG and associated businesses from Flowserve
Corporation
* Acquisition will be accretive to earnings in 2017 but is
expected to have a slightly dilutionary impact on group profit
margin in this year
* The purchase consideration will be financed from a
combination of existing cash resources and debt facilities
* Completion is subject to certain customary conditions,
including regulatory approval by merger control authority in
Germany
* These conditions are expected to be satisfied during
current quarter
