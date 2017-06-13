Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
June 13 Spire Healthcare Group Plc:
* that Garry Watts, current executive chairman, has been diagnosed with a medical condition and is currently undergoing treatment
* As a result watts he may need some short periods out of business over next several months
* Spire Healthcare - while watts will remain active and engaged in company's activities, he has indicated to board his decision to revert to his previous role as non-executive chairman
* appointment of Simon Gordon, Spire's current chief financial officer, as interim chief executive officer with immediate effect
* post of chief financial officer, also on an interim basis, will be taken by Andrew Goldsmith, who is currently spire's head of finance
* formal process is underway to identify and appoint a permanent chief executive officer. Process is expected to include candidates from both inside and outside group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 111.08 billion won contract with Suzhou Guang'ao healthcare Co., Ltd to provide medicine ODF in China
* XINTELA PARTICIPATES IN MULTI-MILLION, GOVERNMENT FUNDED INITIATIVE TO FORM A CELL AND GENE THERAPY RESEARCH CENTER