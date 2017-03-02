March 2 Spire Healthcare Group Plc:

* FY revenue 926.4 million stg versus 884.8 million stg year ago

* FY profit after tax 53.6 million stg versus 60.0 million stg

* A final dividend of 2.5 pence per ordinary share will be proposed at company's annual general meeting on May 26, 2017

* We expect modest sales growth for financial year 2017 at a slightly reduced margin, to give an EBITDA in line with 2016

* We expect group to return to mid to high single digit EBITDA growth from financial year 2018 onwards