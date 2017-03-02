BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
March 2 Spire Healthcare Group Plc:
* FY revenue 926.4 million stg versus 884.8 million stg year ago
* FY profit after tax 53.6 million stg versus 60.0 million stg
* A final dividend of 2.5 pence per ordinary share will be proposed at company's annual general meeting on May 26, 2017
* We expect modest sales growth for financial year 2017 at a slightly reduced margin, to give an EBITDA in line with 2016
* We expect group to return to mid to high single digit EBITDA growth from financial year 2018 onwards
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders