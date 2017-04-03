April 3 Spire Inc -

* Spire issues 2.5 million common shares

* Received approximately $142 million in net proceeds as a result of transaction, and intend to use funds to repay Spire Inc. indebtedness

* Issued 2.5 million shares related to conversion of equity units issued in June 2014 as part of funding for acquisition of Alabama Gas Corp