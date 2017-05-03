May 3 Spire Inc

* Spire reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $2.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 economic earnings per share view $3.50 to $3.60

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share

* Five-Year capital expenditures forecast through 2021 increased to nearly $2.3 billion

